South Africa

Grieving families remember soldiers killed in CAR six years ago

By Nonkululeko Njilo - 31 May 2019 - 06:42
Defence force chief Gen Solly Shoke at the UN International Peacekeepers' Commemoration Day in Bloemfontein on Wednesday May 29 2019.
Defence force chief Gen Solly Shoke at the UN International Peacekeepers' Commemoration Day in Bloemfontein on Wednesday May 29 2019.
Image: SANDF

Six years ago Samuel Thulo was killed while part of a SA military operation in the Central African Republic - and his wife says it still feels unreal and she half expects her husband to return home safely.

Madikeledi Thulo was speaking on Wednesday as the defence force honoured fallen heroes at the UN International Peacekeepers' Commemoration Day in Bloemfontein.

Thulo described her husband's work as his first love. "He had so many options for a career but being a soldier was his dream. He made so many sacrifices to eventually join the army," she said. He had previously worked as a petrol attendant before being approved to join the army in 2008.

"He had a clear vision of what he wanted to become," she said. "He was a loving and caring person, who always ensured everybody was happy," she said of her late husband, who was killed in 2013.

Samuel was one of the 13 SANDF soldiers who died while helping to avert a coup in Bangui, Central African Republic.

Message by Zuma at SANDF memorial service

I salute you all today on behalf of the Government of South Africa and on behalf of the commanders and soldiers of the South African National Defence ...
News
6 years ago

While it had been six years since her husband died, Thulo said it was impossible to forget the day she learnt of his death.

"I thought he would come back, like he normally did ... but he never did. I could not hold  myself together, it was just unbearable," she recalled.

While it was not rare for a soldier to die in a foreign country, Thulo said she had hoped that God would not take her husband as they had a two-year-old child.

Speaking about the significance of the day, chief of the SANDF Gen Solly Shoke said: "The men and women we honour here today marched from the comfort of their homes and warmth of their loved ones, to make their contribution towards the dream that our former president Nelson Mandela had – a dream to silence the guns on our continent, protect vulnerable women, children, the elderly and the displaced."

Meanwhile Selekana Seakamela, the daughter of soldier Mokgadi Seakamela, who also died in Bangui, said she was consoled by the fact that her father died doing what he was most passionate about.

"He was a peacekeeper not only by profession, but even at home. He avoided even the smallest arguments. He always wanted to be a soldier and make sure there was peace all around the world," said Selekana.

Name of SA soldier killed in DRC released

The name of the South African soldier who was allegedly shot dead by a colleague in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) on Friday night has ...
News
1 year ago

She said her family had lost a breadwinner but were grateful that, six years later, her father was still honoured and acknowledged.

"It's painful that our father died, but it's nice to know how much impact he had. He is still celebrated, it shows we are not the only ones who lost," she added.

Shoke said the fallen heroes were honoured annually for their contribution which generations continued to enjoy.

"Today, as a direct result of their collective efforts, joined by other African soldiers in peace support operations, total and relative peace is enjoyed in countries that they operated in and children are able to laugh out loud and happily play in the playgrounds – enjoying the fruits of these patriots' labour.

"They ran a good race for peace and we shall forever be indebted to their sacrifices," he added.

Soldier killed in KZN tank crash

Not even the massive metal shell of the military tank could protect a soldier‚ who died in a bizarre accident in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday. The ...
News
2 years ago

Gun stolen from cop during DRC protest recovered at ‘routine roadblock in Yeoville’

The handgun taken from a member of the Diplomatic Policing Unit during a protest outside the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) embassy in ...
News
2 years ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'You white people, you make me sick' - licensing dept official tells client
Explained in 90 seconds: Zuma appears in court on corruption charges
X