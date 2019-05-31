Grieving families remember soldiers killed in CAR six years ago

Six years ago Samuel Thulo was killed while part of a SA military operation in the Central African Republic - and his wife says it still feels unreal and she half expects her husband to return home safely.

Madikeledi Thulo was speaking on Wednesday as the defence force honoured fallen heroes at the UN International Peacekeepers' Commemoration Day in Bloemfontein.

Thulo described her husband's work as his first love. "He had so many options for a career but being a soldier was his dream. He made so many sacrifices to eventually join the army," she said. He had previously worked as a petrol attendant before being approved to join the army in 2008.

"He had a clear vision of what he wanted to become," she said. "He was a loving and caring person, who always ensured everybody was happy," she said of her late husband, who was killed in 2013.

Samuel was one of the 13 SANDF soldiers who died while helping to avert a coup in Bangui, Central African Republic.