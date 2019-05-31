South Africa

Cape of Good Dope? City releases vacant land to grow medical cannabis

By Nico Gous - 31 May 2019 - 06:36
Cape Town is freeing up vacant land for the cultivation of medicinal marijuana.
Cape Town is freeing up vacant land for the cultivation of medicinal marijuana.
Image: REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Cape Town wants to wade into the "untapped sector" of growing medical cannabis on the outskirts of the city, a decision it described as “pioneering”.

To this end, several parcels of land will be freed up.

“The City of Cape Town’s council decision to release this erven in Atlantis is testament of our commitment to partner with the private sector to explore new opportunities to grow the economy,” the city said on Thursday.

WATCH: What a hit! Thousands celebrate D.Day 4.20

Thousands of people came together for a celebration of South African cannabis culture at the Val Bonne Country Estate in Johannesburg on April 20 ...
News
1 month ago

The first medical cannabis plant in the Western Cape will be built on vacant land which lies within the Atlantis Special Economic Zone. The city said it was expected to create 250 jobs and bring in a R638m capital expenditure investment during the construction phase, and R1.5bn during phase two, planned to start in 2023.

This is the second facility planned for the town. The other one is for the cultivation and processing of medicinal cannabis into oils and capsules on a private farm nearby.

Elsewhere in the province, there is a manufacturer of modular cannabis cultivation kits in shipping containers in Somerset West.

“The city’s support for emerging industries in Cape Town, such as the Green Pharma industry, is a demonstration of our commitment to building an opportunity city. These industries hold immense benefits for the city and its residents,” the city said.

#WorldNoTobaccoDay: The effects of smoking on your life-insurance cover

The health implications aside, users of cannabis and vapes could pay more on their premiums.
S Mag
7 hours ago

IFP welcomes decision allowing dagga compound to be available without prescription

The IFP on Friday welcomed health minister Aaron Motsoaledi’s decision to exclude certain preparations containing cannabidiol from being scheduled in ...
News
6 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'You white people, you make me sick' - licensing dept official tells client
Explained in 90 seconds: Zuma appears in court on corruption charges
X