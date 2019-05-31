Budget retailer Mr Price leaves Australia

Budget retailer Mr Price Group has closed its Australian test stores due to low returns, it said on Friday, underscoring the costs of expanding into new foreign markets, where retailers are fighting for market share.

Mr Price, known for its no-frills clothing and furniture stores, has been testing out three stores in Australia, one MRP apparel and two MRP Home, since late 2015 to see whether there is "a proven profitable business case for expansion".

But in April the board approved the withdrawal of financial support to the Australia operations and as a result the MRP Retail Australia (Pty) Ltd directors put the company into administration on May 2, the firm said in its results statement.

The Australian stores ceased trading at the end of April.

Chief Executive Officer Mark Blair, who took the helm in January, said the business did not have the scale and prices to cover operating margins.