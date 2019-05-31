Birds - like humans - prefer living in the lap of luxury

As many humans will attest, luxury is desirable.

A study of birdlife in South African cities has found that birds prefer wealthy areas to poorer ones.

But they will move out if things get too cramped.

The study was conducted by a team of scientists from the universities of Turin in Italy, Cape Town (UCT) and the Witwatersrand (Wits). Their findings were published this week in the international journal of Global Change Biology.

Co-author on the study UCT associate professor Arjun Amar said in a statement: “This work is of particular importance because it is one of the few studies conducted in a developing country, and the only study of its kind in Africa, where urbanisation is predicted to occur at a faster rate than any other region on the planet.”