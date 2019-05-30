SA bans animals, meat and wool from Lesotho after deadly anthrax outbreak

SA has imposed a ban on imports of live animals and related products, including wool, from Lesotho following an outbreak of anthrax.

The Veterinary Authority of Lesotho reported three anthrax outbreaks to the World Organisation for Animal Health. The first outbreak started on May 12 and 24 cattle were reported to have died of the disease.

Anthrax infects humans and warm-blooded animals, and is caused by the bacterium Bacillus anthracis.

Animals become infected by eating or licking material that is contaminated with spores or from breathing in the spores. These spores are formed when the bacteria are exposed to oxygen when an animal that has died of anthrax is cut open. The spores are resistant and survive for long periods — up to decades — in the environment.

Humans most commonly contract anthrax through contact with infected animals or animal products, such as meat.