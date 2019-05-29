MultiChoice hauls Icasa to court

A legal battle is looming between pay-TV giant MultiChoice and the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) as the regulator pushes ahead with it plans to open up the market.

On April 12, Icasa published its draft findings following an inquiry into subscription TV broadcasting services. The findings highlight remedies to boost competition and lower subscription prices in the pay-TV market. These include:

Reducing contract duration, specifically for sports rights;

Splitting content rights and selling them to more than one broadcaster; and

Halving the number of Hollywood studios MultiChoice may enter into exclusive contracts with.

Icasa gave interested parties 45 days from the date of publication of the draft findings to table written submissions.

However, in court papers filed at the high court in Pretoria, MultiChoice argued that the regulator did not follow due process and some of its proposed measures threaten its commercial viability.