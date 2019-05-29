Amnesty to cull managers after probe into 'toxic' workplace

Amnesty International said on Tuesday most of its top leaders would leave the rights group this year after an external audit, prompted by two staff suicides, found a "toxic" working culture.

The organisation, headquartered in London, will shed five of its seven-strong senior management team after the review into "staff wellbeing" ordered last year by secretary-general Kumi Naidoo.

It found working at Amnesty often put employees under "exceptional stress" and that its efforts to support staff had been "ad hoc, reactive and piecemeal".

"Amnesty as a working environment is often described as 'toxic'," the report, carried out by consultants The KonTerra Group, stated.

"Organisational culture and management failures are the root cause of most staff wellbeing issues," it concluded.

Amnesty initiated the probe last August after Gaetan Mootoo, a well-known researcher, and paid intern Roz McGregor took their own lives within three months of each other that year.

Mootoo, who had been with the organisation for decades and was known across Africa for his tireless dedication to his work, killed himself in its Paris offices where he worked.

The 65-year-old left a suicide note allegedly "outlining his previous request for help because of the heavy and additional workload; help which was never forthcoming".