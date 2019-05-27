Your milk bottle, shampoo bottle or even a child's toy could make you sick

You can’t see, smell, or taste them, but chances are phthalates – a common additive used in the manufacturing of everyday plastic items – may be in your in your kitchen cupboard, fridge, window seal or cosmetic cabinet.

But a new study now suggests that exposure to this plastic chemical may increase your risk of metabolic diseases, including diabetes and obesity.

Researchers from the University of Novi Sad in Serbia said higher exposure to phthalates – mostly found in milk containers, bottled water, instant coffee, make-up, shampoo and children’s toys – not only alter metabolism therefore increasing one's risk of type 2 diabetes, but have also been linked to liver damage.

Just like the notorious bisphenol-A (commonly known as BPA), which is used in hard plastics, phthalates, which are used in soft plastics including baby pacifiers and toys, can leach from plastic into food and liquid, directly into the mouth.