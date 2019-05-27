Protesting Davidsonville residents try to petrol bomb police Nyala

Angry residents have thrown petrol bombs at a Nyala as they battled police during a protest in Davidsonville, Roodepoort on Monday.

Videos of the clash between police were shared on Twitter. In one of the videos the Nyala emerges at an intersection. Residents can be seen throwing petrol bombs at the police vehicle while it drives on the rubble that has been used to block the roads.

Police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele said the residents were complaining about electricity but it was not clear what was wrong with electricity in the area.

“They started last week. They have been protesting throughout last week. They are just saying it is about electricity, I don’t know what about the electricity. The situation is stable but tense.

“They did throw petrol bombs on the Nyala but it did not catch fire. No-one was injured,” said Makhubele.

No-one has been arrested in the violent protest.