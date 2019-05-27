He said I was bewitched - 'Prophet' rapes mother of two

A 27-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a false prophet last week. Her attacker allegedly forced her to insert a R2 coin into her vagina to get body fluids he would mix with muti to reverse her curse.

The woman from Vusimuzi section in Tembisa on the East Rand became the latest victim of "fake prophets" targeting vulnerable community members who seek deliverance.

The woman said the man met her on the street on Wednesday and prophesied to her, saying her life was in danger. He said he would pray for her and suggested they go to her house.

She said the man told her that he needed to cut her pubic hair to perform the ritual.

The mother of two said: "He said I was bewitched. He said someone stole my black panty. He took the hair from my private parts, armpits and my head and mixed it with muti.

"He said I will never find a job and my partner will never marry me. He said I will be knocked down by a car and my children would die in mysterious ways," she said.