Doctor demands R2m after mayor had 'extra-marital relations with my wife'

An Eastern Cape mayor has failed to meet a demand that he pay R2m "for damages suffered" after being accused of having extra-marital relations with a married personal assistant.

The mayor, having failed to meet a deadline imposed by lawyers acting for the aggrieved husband, could end up in court as the lawyers are now considering issuing summons.

The husband, a medical practitioner, instructed his lawyers in March to issue a letter of demand to the mayor "for damages suffered by our client as a result of your wrongful conduct".

In the letter, the lawyers detail the husband's grievance against the mayor.

"On Tuesday the 5th of March 2019 our client's wife ... went out of their house and did not return the same day," reads the letter of demand.