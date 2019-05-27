Carbon tax introduced in coal-hungry South Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed into law a carbon tax to cut emissions in the continent's worst polluter, the treasury said Monday, drawing cautious praise from environmentalists.

The tax, a rare step for an emerging economy, will be levied from June 1 on greenhouse gases from fuel combustion and industrial processes and emissions.

"President Cyril Ramaphosa has communicated the urgent need for action around the climate crisis," WWF said in a statement, describing it as a landmark moment for South Africa.

"While there is still much to be done for the tax to become more effective, we recognise this is a significant first step."

The tax was first planned in 2010, but has been delayed by opposition from business and industry in a country struggling with low growth and unemployment near 28 percent.

"Climate change represents one of the biggest challenges facing humankind, and the primary objective of the carbon tax is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in a sustainable, cost effective and affordable manner," the treasury said in a statement.