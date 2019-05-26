New bridge floats in to end congestion at V&A Waterfront

The replacement for Cape Town’s busiest footbridge was lifted into place on Saturday after arriving by water.

The new bridge replaces its 22-year-old predecessor, which carried up to 240,000 people a month between the V&A Waterfront’s Pierhead and Clock Tower precincts.

The new bridge — like the old one, able to be swung away to allow vessels through — is twice as wide, at 4m.

“With new development at the Silo District, a larger bridge was required to cater for the increased footfall,” said a V&A statement.

A large crowd gathered on Saturday to watch a shore-based crane lift the 42m bridge off a barge and into position.