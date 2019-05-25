South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Cyril Ramaphosa sworn in as president

By aphiwe deklerk - 25 May 2019 - 12:00

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa is being sworn in as president of South Africa's sixth democratically-elected government on Saturday.

Thousands of ordinary citizens are expected to fill up Loftus Stadium in Pretoria for the event. This is the first time the presidential inauguration is being held at a stadium.

Traditionally, the event is held at the Union Buildings but Ramaphosa chose to deviate from the norm.

Ramaphosa is expected to deliver his inaugural speech at around 12 noon and it will be preceded by live music and entertainment.   

