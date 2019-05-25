The five labours of Cyril Ramaphosa

Newly-elected South African President Cyril Ramaphosa faces herculean tasks after he gets down to work after Saturday's inauguration.

They include:

Fixing the economy

South Africa has the most advanced infrastructure in the continent, but its commodities-dependent economy has been in a slump for a decade.

It grew by an anaemic 0.8 percent last year and slipped into a brief recession during the third quarter of 2018. It is projected by the World Bank to expand by 1.3 percent this year.

Unemployment is running at 27.6 percent, but among the 20.3 million South Africans aged between 15-34 reaches 55.2 percent.

In 2017, two of the world's leading ratings agencies S&P Global and Fitch downgraded the country to sub-investment levels.

Ramaphosa, who enjoys support from the business community, has prioritised reform and economic revival. But he faces resistance from within his own party.

Addressing inequalities

With a population of 56.7 million people (2017), the country still has "one of the highest inequality rates in the world," the World Bank says.

The gulf between richest and poorest has widened since the end of apartheid 25 years ago, and skin colour still plays a defining role in job hiring.