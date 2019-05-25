Suspect in Isis-linked murder of British couple wants new legal team

One of the three alleged Isis loyalists charged with the murder of a Cape Town-based British couple last year will have to make a fresh bid for bail following his request for a new defence team during his initial bail application on Friday.

Since Thursday the precinct around the Verulam family court, north of Durban, has been under lock-down as the bail application of one of the accused, Ahmed Jackson Mussa, a 35-year-old Malawian citizen, continued.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the heavy police presence was for "security reasons".

Court officials, members of the public and media were barred from entering the court.

It is understood that Mussa was accompanied by his co-accused, Sayfudeen Aslam Del Vecchio and Bibi Fatima Patel, who were denied bail last year.