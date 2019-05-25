Jacob Zuma is 'feeling very bad' about corruption case against him

Former president Jacob Zuma’s lawyers portrayed him as a financially drained, hated and ashamed man in court this past week, saying the drawn-out court matter against him was taking its toll.

But Zuma appeared confident as he arrived at the Pietermaritzburg High Court every day in a dark luxury vehicle marked “presidential protection”, as supporters jostled to catch a glimpse of him.

In court, the aging former statesman was described as a hated man with a ruined reputation who was being denied the right to a fair trial.

"We sometimes forget that Mr Zuma is a human being. He is a grandfather. He is a father. He is a brother. He has got the same feelings that we all do. Because he has been dirtied over decades with allegations that he is corrupt some of us see him as less of a human. He is feeling very bad about the continuation of this matter. He has shame and pride," his attorney, Daniel Mantsha, told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE on Friday shortly after arguments in Zuma's application for a stay of permanent prosecution ended.