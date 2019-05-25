Durban man dies after ramming car into two children

A motorist was killed when he lost control of his vehicle and ploughed into two children north of Durban on Saturday.

Rescue Care spokesman Garrith Jamieson said the incident occurred in the vicinity of Dube Village, near Inanda at about 830am.

"Paramedics found that the driver of the car somehow lost control, colliding into two children, both boys, aged six and eight.

"Unfortunately the driver of the vehicle sustained major injuries and there was nothing more paramedics could do for him.

"He was declared deceased on the scene."

Jamieson said the children suffered "moderate injuries" and were stabilised at the scene before being transported to hospital.

Police are investigating the incident.