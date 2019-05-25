Cyril's promise: 'There will be action'

President Cyril Ramaphosa promised South Africans a presidency of “action” as he delivered his inauguration speech in Pretoria on Saturday.

Addressing thousands of ordinary citizens and dignitaries, Ramaphosa said South Africans wanted “action and not just words”.

“And there will be action,” he said.

He said it was through “our actions now” that the country's destiny would be determined.

“It is through our actions now that we will give form to the society for which so many have fought and sacrificed and for which all of us yearn.

“All South Africans yearn for a society defined by equality, by solidarity, by a shared humanity. They yearn for a society in which our worth is determined by how we value others,” said Ramaphosa.

He said South Africa could no longer accept the grave disparities between the rich and poor, adding that it threatened the country’s future.