WATCH | A woman taking selfies on a Sea Point bench arrested, locked up overnight

“She grabbed my bag and started searching it, throwing my things on the ground. My CV, a few of my toiletries and my house keys were in the bag,” said Mcinjana.

She took a video, which clearly shows the police officers who were searching her bag, a Sergeant Smith and Constable Prince.

Mcinjana shot the video while her bag was being searched by Sgt Smith and Constable Prince.

She said Smith found her house keys with a gate remote switch in the bag. Smith is heard saying in Afrikaans on the video, “I found what I need to.”

Mcinjana said she was accused of being a robber. “She said I used the remote to rob people’s cars. I tried to explain that the remote wasn’t even working, but I was using it as a key holder.”

Smith called a police van on her radio, took Mcinjana’s phone and made her get into the van. She said she was taken to Sea Point police station, handcuffed and shouted at by Smith, photographed and fingerprinted, and then put into a cell.