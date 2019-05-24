Old Mutual suspends CEO citing 'breakdown in trust'

Old Mutual suspended Chief Executive Peter Moyo on Friday, citing a "material breakdown in trust" with its board just hours before the annual shareholder meeting of South Africa's No.2 insurer, knocking its shares.

Moyo, who took the helm at newly-listed Old Mutual less than a year ago, would be replaced by Chief Operating Officer Iain Williamson as acting CEO immediately, the insurer said.

"The board has had various engagements with Mr Peter Moyo ... These engagements have caused the board to conclude that there has been a material breakdown in trust and confidence between him and the board," Old Mutual said in a statement.

Moyo, who has held senior executive or board positions in a variety of firms and served as a deputy managing director in a previous stint at Cape Town-based Old Mutual, did not immediately respond to requests for comment via LinkedIn and email.