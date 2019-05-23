Women dominate Stanley Mathabatha's cabinet

Limpopo premier Stanley Mathabatha appointed six women into his 10-member cabinet yesterday in line with the ANC NEC directive on gender parity.

The Limpopo provincial cabinet was announced shortly after the swearing-in of members of the provincial legislature at the Lebowakgomo legislative chambers.

The developments also saw former acting executive mayor of the Vhembe district municipality, Mavhungu Luruli- Ramakhanya, being appointed speaker of the provincial legislature.

Luruli-Ramakhanya will be deputised by Jerry Ndou.

Mathabatha added three new faces of women in his provincial cabinet.