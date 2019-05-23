South Africa

Up to ANC to act on David Mabuza - Integrity chair Mashamba

By Kgothatso Madisa - 23 May 2019 - 08:51
ANC deputy president David Mabuza.
Image: Masi Losi

The ANC's integrity commission refuses to reveal what party's deputy president David Mabuza is accused of, saying its report is the property of Luthuli House.

Commission's chairperson George Mashamba said the body's powers ended with sending the report to the NEC and it was now up to that committee to decide on Mabuza's fate.

Mabuza, along with other ANC leaders including Nomvula Mokonyane, Thabang Makwetla, Bathabile Dlamini and Zizi Kodwa were flagged by the commission for possibly having prejudiced the integrity of the party. 

The report - which recommended that these party heavyweights be removed from the parliamentary list - was sent to the ANC's highest decision making body, the national executive committee.

"The ball is in their court. The power of the integrity commission is to make recommendations to the NEC and they have the power to decide on issues affecting their members," said Mashamba.

The NEC, Mashamba said, can easily discard the report as the integrity commission's recommendations are not binding.

"I do my duty, so other developments such as people pulling out [of parliament], that is between the NEC and the person concerned," Mashamba said.

"They may find that the recommendations are not substantiated and not consider them.

"They may take them on board or they may amend them, the ball is in their court and it is no longer our duty to comment on such developments.

"When you make a recommendation, it doesn't mean the person you are advising will take it."

