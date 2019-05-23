Seven rushed to hospital after wooden deck collapses in Kruger Park
Seven people were taken to hospital after a wooden deck collapsed next to a pub in the Mopani rest camp in the Kruger National Park on Thursday.
Maponya911 paramedics Jaco Gericke wrote on Facebook: "Wooden deck next to pub collapsed causing 14 people to fall down. Seven young people were transported to hospitals."
SANParks spokesperson Janine Raftopoulos told SowetanLIVE the accident happened on Thursday morning.
"Part of the wood of the deck had been eroded and, unfortunately, it did give in while people were standing on it … The park is looking at fortification and refurbishment of that area given what happened, unfortunately, today."
This is a developing story.
Wooden walkway at Mopanie camp just gave in.... group of young trainee rangers injured when the walkway crashed down to the rocks below. This is a concern.... I've been taking people to task because of incessant moaning about the lack of maintenance in KNP. Seems I was wrong.— ?Estelle ? (@LadyLepurrrd) May 23, 2019
