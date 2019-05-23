Seven rushed to hospital after wooden deck collapses in Kruger Park

Seven people were taken to hospital after a wooden deck collapsed next to a pub in the Mopani rest camp in the Kruger National Park on Thursday.

Maponya911 paramedics Jaco Gericke wrote on Facebook: "Wooden deck next to pub collapsed causing 14 people to fall down. Seven young people were transported to hospitals."

SANParks spokesperson Janine Raftopoulos told SowetanLIVE the accident happened on Thursday morning.

"Part of the wood of the deck had been eroded and, unfortunately, it did give in while people were standing on it … The park is looking at fortification and refurbishment of that area given what happened, unfortunately, today."

This is a developing story.