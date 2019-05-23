No mountain should be too high for black Africans - Saray Khumalo

The first black African woman to climb Everest said Thursday that people from her continent must seek “amazing” new challenges to prove they can compete with the best.

“There are many places still, unfortunately if you think about it, that we still haven’t broken through,” Saray Khumalo said in an interview after conquering the world’s highest peak.

The 47-year-old South African business executive reached the summit of the 8,848-metre (29,029-foot) mountain last week after three previous bids failed. Although she had not thought about being the first when she reached the top, she now knows “how big a deal it is” for black African women.

“So it is such an honour and a privilege to be the one to actually do it,” said Khumalo, the skin on her face still chapped by Everest’s harsh conditions. If you think about it, Everest was first climbed in 1953. It’s taken us how many flipping years for us to be there?

“What an honour in a small way to be that vehicle that says ‘you know let’s level the playing field, let’s have a seat at the table, we can also do this’,” she added.

“Now it is up to us to take it to the next level and I’m hoping someone picks up the baton and does something amazing.”

Khumalo, who is trying to conquer the highest summits on each of the seven continents, said she took up climbing after someone asked her about Mount Kilimanjaro while on a visit to the United States.

That motivated her to try Africa’s highest peak, in Tanzania, and Khumalo has not stopped since — even though she was forced back from three previous attempts on Everest through illness or bad weather.