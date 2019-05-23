EFF MP Kenny Motsamai sheds a tear as he pleads for political prisoners

Asked which portfolio he would be overseeing as an MP, he responded: "I'm still worried about some of our cadres, some of our political prisoners they are still behind bars."

Motsamai said he was also worried about military veterans - the people who had fought for SA's liberation but were now destitute. He said they were getting only R1,200 in social relief aid for distress.

"Those people are suffering like nobody's business. Those people, the military veterans, were getting R1,200. They said it's the SRD [social relief of distress]. Our people who I was trained with, they are suffering like no one's business,” said Motsamai.

He appealed to President Cyril Ramaphosa to consider improving the wellbeing of military veterans and to grant general amnesty to political prisoners who were still languishing in jail.

"I am appealing to the president to consider the issue of political prisoners who are still languishing in jail. No one can release those people ... If the president can give our people general amnesty because they are there for the right cause, they were fighting for liberation," said Motsamai, his voice breaking and tears streaming down his face.

The government has previously said there were no political prisoners in SA.