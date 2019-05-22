Women who may replace David Mabuza as deputy president

The delay in the swearing in of ANC deputy president David Mabuza as a member of parliament may result in President Cyril Ramaphosa appointing a woman as his deputy in cabinet.

Sowetan understands that Ramaphosa would prefer higher education minister Naledi Pandor as the country's deputy president if Mabuza remains unavailable.

Mabuza decided not to be sworn-in while he tried to clear his name following a report by the ANC's integrity commission which named him as one of the ANC leaders implicated in corruption.

Those close to Mabuza told Sowetan that he wanted to clear his name and cannot carry out his duties in government when his own organisation was accusing him of being corrupt.