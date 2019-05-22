Witbank man accused of beheading employer in muti murder re-arrested

After months on the run, the main suspect in the killing of an elderly Witbank woman who was found beheaded and dismembered last year has been arrested, Mpumalanga police said on Wednesday.

Dennis Sipho Motubatse was arrested on Monday after community members from Vosman, in Witbank, spotted him and tipped off the police.

He was initially arrested on March 23 2018 and charged with murdering his employer, Aletha Maree, on February 28.

“A missing report of a 64-year-old woman was filed at Vosman police station. Police then launched an investigation, which pointed to Motubatse, who was working for the woman at the time of her disappearance,” said Sergeant Khomotso Maluleke.