Thandi Modise becomes speaker as Cyril Ramaphosa gets his job back

The ANC's Thandi Modise has been elected speaker of the National Assembly after defeating the DA's Richard Majola by 250 votes to 83.

Parliament also elected ANC leader Cyril Ramaphosa unopposed as the new head of state and government, paving the way for his inauguration scheduled for Saturday.

Modise trounced Majola in a secret ballot that took almost two hours to conclude - all under the careful watch of chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng. Announcing the results, Mogoeng said there had been 17 spoiled ballots.

"I apologise for the delay. The reconciliation of the ballot papers … took longer to happen and because thoroughness is key, we spent as much time as was necessary to do the right thing," said Mogoeng as he announced the results.