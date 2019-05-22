Residents to dig deeper as City of Joburg hikes water, electricity tariffs.

Residents of Johannesburg will be hit hard in their pockets after the municipality announced new tariff increases.

Presenting the budget for the 2019/2020 financial year on Wednesday, finance MMC councillor Funzela Ngobeni announced that electricity tariffs would rise by 13.07% while water tariffs will increase by 9.9%. Property rates and refuse removal will surge by 5.5% and 7% respectively.

Free basic water would be provided to households without formal income. These families will receive up to 15 kilolitres of water per month and 150 kilowat hours of electricity.

Ngobeni said the tariff increases were determined by factors outside the control of the city.

"The city has had to play the balancing act. On one hand, the city has to collect revenue, on the other hand, it has to be caring particularly towards the vulnerable. The cost of living remains at the forefront of our thinking and we must remind our residents to use water and electricity sparingly."