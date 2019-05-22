Nomvula Mokonyane to withdraw her name from ANC MP list

Outgoing environmental affairs minister Nomvula Mokonyane will not be sworn in as an MP as scheduled on Wednesday.

SowetanLIVE sister publication TimesLIVE has learnt that Mokonyane declined the offer to take up a seat in the National Assembly just hours before chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng presides over the swearing-in of MPs.

At around 9.15am, ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe said he was still verifying the information about Mokonyane's future.

But sources close to the party were adamant that Mokonyane, who did not attend the party's first caucus meeting on Tuesday, was not coming back. The ANC's national executive committee had designated Mokonyane to become the National Assembly's chair responsible for portfolio committees.

ANC parliamentary chief whip Pemmy said that Mokonyane's postponed swearing in was as a result of her mourning. Mokonyane's husband Surge died last month.

"... there are certain times that she's not supposed to be with public and all that. She's not gonna be here just for today. So don't think that she also not be sworn-in, she'll be sworn-in on any other day," said Majodina.