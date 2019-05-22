Joburg police nab criminals in early morning car chase

Police have dismissed earlier reports of a school robbery at Maryvale in Norwood, east of Johannesburg. It was reported by members of the public on Wednesday morning that a school in the area had been burgled.

Police, who had rushed to the scene, later confirmed that the incident was not a robbery but police in hot pursuit of criminals. Police spokesperson Captain Granville Meyer said the chase resulted in the in arrest of men in a stolen VW Polo Vivo. The car was reportedly stolen in Sandton earlier this month.

“The incident caused confusion among the residents who thought there was a robbery unfolding in surrounding schools,” said Meyer.

Meyer said two of the suspects were arrested and one managed to escape. Two firearms and ammunition were also confiscated. “Police have launched a manhunt for the male suspect while the others will be taken to custody and charged.