Gauteng's R64.5bn budget puts more emphasis on infrastructure investment

Johannesburg finance MMC Funzela Ngobeni has tabled a R64.5bn budget for the 2019/2020 financial year with more focus in infrastructure investment and maintenance.

The allocation represents an operating budget of R56.7bn and a capital budget of R7.8bn.

Ngobeni told councillors in Braamfontein on Wednesday that the city's housing department would get a three-year capital budget of R3.5bn and an operating budget of R1.1bn.

"As I stand here today, 160,000 people are on the housing list and our housing backlog is conservatively estimated at 300,000 units," said Ngobeni.

The allocations to housing, he said, would be channelled towards bulk infrastructure for housing developments in Diepsloot, Fleurhof, Kliptown, Lufhereng, Vlakfontein and South Hills.

Other developments to be implemented by the department include:

- refurbishment of Meadowlands hostel;

- R50m for Madala hostel in Alexandra;

- upgrading of Diepkloof hostel in Soweto at R85m; and

- upgrading of 22 old-age facilities at a cost of R100m.