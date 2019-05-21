Trolley-pusher graduates in worker suit

Just four years ago, Mondli Xulu was a trolley-pusher, helping people with their groceries for tips of R5 a time.

Now he is an honours graduate in rural development. Financial constraints dictated his inspiration for his graduation outfit - a pair of worker's overalls and a hard hat - at the University of Zululand last week.

"I won't lie, I had no money, so there was no way I could afford to buy a suit," he told Sowetan sister publication, TimesLIVE.

"I spent R300 on the work suit. The boots and helmet were donated to me," he said. He also felt the need to protest against unemployment.

"It was also about raising awareness about the scourge of graduate unemployment in our country," said Xulu.