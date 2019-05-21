Top 10 Gauteng schools reach capacity a day after online registration opens

A day after the opening of Gauteng online application admission system for grade 1 and 8 pupils, top 10 schools had already reached their capacity.

So far the department has received 289,370 online applications - 136,854 for grade 1 and 152,516 for grade 8 pupils. Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona said on Tuesday the department acknowledged that there were some challenges identified.

“Some parents received a WA4 reference numbers instead of a WA1. This was because the feeder zone maps were slow to load due to the network connectivity and, as such, parents opted for the within 30km radius. This is receiving attention and parents must not panic as we are rectifying the glitch. No one will be disadvantaged especially those staying closer to schools,” Mabona said.

The schools that have reached capacity are all high schools: Alberton 4,151, Northcliff 4,053, Boksburg 3,797, Hoerskool Akasia 3,567, Sir John Adamson 3,488, Rand Park 3,444, Modeor 3,300, Hoerskool Gerrit Maritz 3,069 and Pretoria High School for Girls 3,029.

The system for the admissions applications will close midnight on July 22 and the placement period will commence on August 30 to September 30.