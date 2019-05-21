Suspect in robbery of US students in court

Laptops, iPhones, sneakers and about R30,000 in SA and US currency is what robbers made off with when they attacked a group of foreign students in Mamelodi.

The Mamelodi magistrate's court heard that these items as well as passports and plane tickets were taken from 18 American exchange students and two professors in the township a week ago.

The students and professors were on an outreach visit at the Viva Foundation School when they were ambushed by five gun-wielding robbers before getting away with their valuables.

One of the alleged robbers Service Maimela was arrested on Friday, four days after the robbery, and appeared briefly in court yesterday.

The students, attached to the University of Pretoria, make regular visits to the school which is situated in one of the most impoverished parts of Mamelodi.