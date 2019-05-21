Communiy protests against coal mine
A community is fuming after learning that a mining company has been "granted a licence to mine" in their area without consultation.
Yesterday, police fired rubber bullets to disperse the angry Kwazenzele township residents, near Springs on the East Rand, who closed the R29 with rocks and burning tyres to protest against the government's move.
The community was also protesting against the lack of housing in the area.
Resident Jabu Shabalala said the community felt disrespected by government as they were not consulted about the mining operations.
"We have learned that there is a mine [for coal] here but no one has come to tell us what is really happening. We were never consulted as a community.
"They just came to us after they had made the decision. It is clear to us that the municipality knew about what is happening but never told us what is happening," said Shabalala.
Documents seen by Sowetan confirmed that the department of mineral resources (DMR) regional manager on March 5 approved an assessment application to mine in the area.
The department denied granting the licence, saying: "What has been granted is an Environmental Authorisation (EA), against which there is currently an appeal awaiting a decision by the department of environmental affairs. Also, the area is 10km away and does not include Kwazenzele settlement."
It added that Environmental Impact Assessment Regulations require the mining company to appoint an Environmental Assessment Practitioner (EAP) to conduct consultations with interested and affected parties, including invitations for registration and objections by all parties.
Shabalala said the mining company came with the local councilor recently to inform the community about the progress on the mining project but this was never to get input as to whether the community endorsed the move.
What has made the community more furious was that it owns a portion of the land next to the mine through the Kwazenzele Trust.
The land was given to the community by farmers as most people in the area worked for decades in the surrounding farms.
Another resident, Nunuti Manala, said mining was not a priority for the people.
"We don't want a mine because the studies done before show this land actually can make billions of rands in agriculture and create millions of jobs.
"We want those jobs, not the mine," said Manala.
Efforts to get comment from Lesedi local municipality in Heidelberg were fruitless.