Ambulance crisis looms in Joburg

The City of Johannesburg's emergency medical service - already critically constrained by a dearth of staff, emergency vehicles and resources - may have another battle on hand.

Since 2006, the city has run an ambulance service on behalf of the Gauteng provincial government for an annual fee of R130m.

But in April, the provincial government announced it was pulling its funding and support as part of the "provincialisation" of the EMS, taking with it the department of health licence that the city was using to operate their emergency vehicles.

The move comes just before tightened licensing regulations, enforced by the department, come into effect on June 1.

Any operator found guilty of contravening the regulations "faces a fine not exceeding R500,000 and or imprisonment not exceeding five years".

The decision also comes as the city, which spans 334km and is home to 28 fire stations, still operates with just 13 fire engines.