WATCH | Quad biker arrested for assaulting elderly man

A 26-year-old man has been arrested for beating up an elderly Port Elizabeth man in what appears to be a road rage attack over the weekend.

The attack was captured on video and shared on social media.

The incident happened on Friday afternoon, in the suburb of Lorraine.

In the video a VW Polo car, which belongs to the 67-year-old man, is parked on the pavement. A blue quad bike is parked next to it.

An altercation breaks out between two men. One man is seen pulling the elderly car owner to the ground, punching and kicking him.

The attacker then walks back to his quad bike, puts his helmet on and speeds off.