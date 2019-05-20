Jacob Zuma's corruption case resumes in Pietermaritzburg high court

Security is tight at the Pietermaritzburg high court, with bodyguards at every entrance and exit ahead of former president Jacob Zuma's appearance.

The former president arrived in court shortly before 10am to fight for a permanent stay of prosecution.

He did not greet supporters in the gallery, which included his sons Duduzane and Edward, nephew Super as well as Meshack Radebe, Carl Niehaus, Des van Rooyen and BLF leader Andile Mngxitama.