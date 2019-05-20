ANC Western Cape spokesperson threatens party with legal action after 'dismisal'

Western Cape ANC spokesperson Lionel Adendorf has given an ultimatum to the party's provincial executive committee to retract claims that he had been "relieved" of his duties in the face of legal action.

Adendorf was purportedly sacked by the committee on Friday.

Adendorf, through his lawyers, has disputed that any such a decision was taken at a committee meeting that he attended, saying it was adjourned with no decision or discussion around his position.

Committee member Dennis Cruywagen was on Saturday quoted as saying, "It was also resolved at last night's meeting that the PEC [committee] member responsible for communications in the province, Lionel Adendorf, be removed from this position. So, Lionel Adendorf has no political oversight of communications in the Western Cape."