Farming community protests against planned coal mine in their area

Police have used rubber bullets to disperse angry residents protesting in Kwazenzele next to Springs on the East Rand on Monday.

Residents blocked roads leading into the area with rocks and burning tyres as they protest against plans to open a new coal mine and lack of service delivery.

By 11am, the R29 had been totally closed to traffic as police tried to disperse the crowd.

"This is a farming area, we don't want a mine here," said Nunuki Manala, one of the residents.

Manala said the community had never been consulted by either the Lesedi local municipality or the department of mineral resources.

This is a developing story.