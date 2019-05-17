Top class academy for Vosloo

Margaret Tyobo is the pride of Vosloorus on the East Rand for launching the first private junior academy in the township.

Tyobo, who has been described as a source of inspiration, is the founder and CEO of Ayanda Junior Academy, which has 248 pupils.

Her success story has been making waves on social media. The academy is an extension of Ayanda Pre-School which has been in existence since the late 1980s.

The R5m school which opened its doors last year for grade R to grade 2 pupils boasts an indoor swimming pool, computer lab, library and a tennis court that is still under construction.

Tyobo, 63, said she had to sell her Range Rover and a holiday house in Knysna in order to fund the project. She also cashed in her investments, she said.

She said that her passion for early learning started in the 1980s when she looked after neighbours' children to make ends meet.

"My neighbours would ask me to look after their children for a R10 here and there and Ayanda pre-school just grew from there," she said.

The mother of three said she was forced to drop out of school when she was 17 because she fell pregnant.

"My father who was a pastor made me drop out of school to find a job and because he said I would be a bad example to the other kids.