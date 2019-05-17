South African pair linked to eSwatini bank robbery

Two women who were allegedly found in possession of money believed to have been taken in a bank robbery in neighbouring eSwatini appeared in the Eerstehoek Magistrate's Court on Friday.

Their case was postponed to May 23, said Col Mtsholi Bhembe.

The robbery took place on May 8 in the Matshapa area. He confirmed that the two, Ntokozo Priscilla Nkosi and Zintle Marcia Makhanya, were South African nationals.

One of the them was alleged to have carried out the brazen bank heist by posing as a man and storming into the bank, armed with a gun.