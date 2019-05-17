Pretoria street closures for presidential inauguration ceremony
Road closures have been announced for the Soutpansberg‚ Loftus and Hatfield areas of Pretoria next Friday and Saturday for the May 25 presidential inauguration.
More than 200 buses from all the provinces will arrive in Pretoria from different directions‚ which will affect streets around and leading to Loftus Versfeld Stadium‚ the government said in a statement.
Rietondale Park‚ which will be used as a park-and-ride area for invited guests‚ will also be affected.
Tshwane's metro police‚ with other law-enforcement agencies‚ will be deployed for traffic control.
Road closures will be in effect from 3pm on Friday to 10pm on Saturday.
Streets will be closed as follows:
SOUTPANSBERG/RIETONDALE
- Soutpansberg Road and Gordon Street
- Soutpansberg Road and Wren Street
- Woodlands Drive and Gordon Street
- Soutpansberg Road and Tom Jenkins Drive
- Soutpansberg Road and Van der Merwe Street
- Soutpansberg Road and Nuffield Street
- Soutpansberg Road and Parker Street
- Rose Street and Parker Street
- North Street and Nuffield Street
- Van der Merwe Street and North Street
- Lys Street and 18th Avenue
- Kieser Street and Lys Street
- Russel Street and Tom Jenkins Drive
- Eastwood Street and Government Avenue
LOFTUS/HATFIELD
- Eastwood Street and Francis Baard Street
- Orient Street and Francis Baard Street
- Arcadia Street and Hill Street
- Park Street and Hill Street
- University Road and Burnett Street
- Lynnwood Road and Roper Street
- Lynnwood Road and Jan Shoba Street
- Lynnwood Road and University Road
- University Road and Walton Jameson Avenue
- University Road and Justice Mahomed Street
- Jorissen Street and Walton Jameson Avenue
- Bond Street and Walton Jameson Avenue
- Villa Street and Walton Jameson Avenue
- Brecher Street and Walton Jameson Avenue
- Ivy Street and Maple Street
- Myrtle Street and Maple Street
- Park Street and Beckett Street
- Arcadia Street and Beckett Street
- Farenden Street and Francis Baard Street
- Kirkness Street and Park Street
- Kirkness Street and Bond Street
- Kirkness Street and Lynnwood Road
- Bond Street and Farenden Street
- Farenden Street and Park Street
- Ayton Street and Farenden Street
- Soutpansberg Road at the entrance of Rietondale Park for the park and ride.
Residents are advised to apply for permits‚ with the necessary documentation‚ as directed by the government.
