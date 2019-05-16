State capture: Transnet agreements 'went straight to the board for approval, bypassing managers'

Transnet acting group chief executive officer Mohammed Mahomedy told the state capture inquiry on Wednesday that key roleplayers at the state-owned company and certain companies acted to the detriment of Transnet's best interests.

Mahomedy made the statement in his affidavit to the commission, parts of which were read by advocate Phillip Mokoena who was leading evidence. Mahomedy was the group's acting chief financial officer when he penned the affidavit.