There are no limits, says Cape Town nuclear boffin hitting the heights

A South African nuclear physicist has made it into one of the world's leading scientific journals with his research on nuclear polarisation.

Cebo Ngwetsheni, who is studying for his doctorate at the University of the Western Cape, is the first author of a paper published in Physics Letters.

It is the the first time a paper prepared solely at UWC has been published in the journal, which published the Nobel-deciding discovery of the Higgs boson - also known as the "God particle".

Ngwetsheni's paper - likely to be incomprehensible to almost everyone outside his field - is entitled "Continuing influence of shell effects at high-excitation energies".

The abstract begins: "Empirical drops in ground-state nuclear polarisabilities indicate deviations from the effect of giant dipole resonances and may reveal the presence of shell effects in semi-magic nuclei with neutron magic numbers N=50, 82 and 126."