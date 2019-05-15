Joburg takes fight to street criminals with udercover inner city officers

About 80 Johannesburg cops will be deployed undercover to fight the escalating crime in the CBD.

The officers will be supported by an integrated intelligent operations centre (IOC).

Public safety MMC Michael Sun welcomed the new undercover officers who will be on the streets of the inner city as the council battles crimes.

Sun said the operations centre will monitor the city’s CCTV cameras 24 hours a day with technology such as license plate and facial recognition in order to effectively police the streets.

“The IOC Reaction Unit will bolster this crime-combating technology with a team of dedicated quick-attack metro police officers. These officers will be undercover in both unmarked and marked patrol vehicles and will be deployed to hotpots identified in areas like Braamfontein, Yeoville, Hillbrow, Doornfontein and other parts of the inner city,” Sun said.