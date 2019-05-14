South Africa

Traffic advisory: full road closure of the N12 this weekend

Public notification of 17km detour route from Friday May 17 2019

14 May 2019 - 15:47
All motor vehicles (both westbound and eastbound) will be diverted via a detour route due to the full road closure of the N12 this weekend.
All motor vehicles (both westbound and eastbound) will be diverted via a detour route due to the full road closure of the N12 this weekend.
Image: Halden Krog

The N12 will be closed, effective from midnight on Friday May 17, and reopen at 3pm on Sunday May 19 2019.

Additional notices about the road closure:

  • All motor vehicles will be diverted to the existing provincial roads: R555 and R545.
  • The estimated total distance of the detour route is 17km approaching from a westbound or eastbound direction.
  • All motor vehicles will be diverted at:
    - N12 Eastbound Ogies/Bethal (Exit No.515) offramp from Johannesburg towards eMalahleni
    - N12 Westbound eMalahleni West/Ogies (Exit No.524) offramp from eMalahleni towards Johannesburg

View the map (click on the Scribd logo – or "View on Scribd" on mobile – to expand):

For any assistance, please contact Thabo Gwebu on 082 221 0681 or email info@trafficbarricade.co.za

This article was paid for by Traffic Barricade.

Trending

Latest Videos

Pedestrian throws rock into truck's windscreen in KZN
Chaos after eThekwini mayor granted R50,000 bail for graft charges
X