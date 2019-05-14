Traffic advisory: full road closure of the N12 this weekend

The N12 will be closed, effective from midnight on Friday May 17, and reopen at 3pm on Sunday May 19 2019.

Additional notices about the road closure:

All motor vehicles will be diverted to the existing provincial roads: R555 and R545.

The estimated total distance of the detour route is 17km approaching from a westbound or eastbound direction.

All motor vehicles will be diverted at:

- N12 Eastbound Ogies/Bethal (Exit No.515) offramp from Johannesburg towards eMalahleni

- N12 Westbound eMalahleni West/Ogies (Exit No.524) offramp from eMalahleni towards Johannesburg

View the map (click on the Scribd logo – or "View on Scribd" on mobile – to expand):