South Africans unknowingly die from hypertension

An alarming number of South Africans are unaware that they have high blood pressure which could trigger a strokes and other life threatening diseases.

Experts who spoke during the launch of a the May Measurement Month (MMM) campaign held in Johannesburg on Tuesday warned that failure to get screened would result in more people dying prematurely from lifestyle diseases linked to hypertension. The launch took place ahead of Works Hypertension Day on May 17 every year.

The condition has been linked to 10 million deaths globally.

President for the International Hypertension Society Prof Alta Schutte they started the MMM campaign during 2017 after realising the crisis related to undiagnosed hypertension.

The campaign involves sending out volunteers into communities to screen people and spread awareness.